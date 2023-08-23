New pedestrian infrastructure is on its way after Tamworth council voted to improve safety for children walking to local schools.
At its most recent meeting, Tamworth Regional Council voted to implement a plan to install several new signs, pedestrian refuges, and kerb blisters in school zones across the city.
The plan follows a host of recommendations from the Tamworth Regional Local Traffic Committee, including works on Gorman Street in North Tamworth, Cole Road near Peel High School in West Tamworth, and Jean Street near Tamworth High School in South Tamworth, among others.
Councillors Mark Rodda and Judy Coates were "reluctant" to support the work on Gormon Street due to community opposition to a proposed childcare centre there, but said they didn't want to tank the report's other recommendations, so ultimately the works passed unanimously.
The proposed 100-place childcare centre, if approved, would have 25 car parking spaces and increase traffic along the small, quiet street during morning peak hours.
The development application for the centre is yet to be approved, but council approved new signage and line marking to improve traffic flow regardless.
As part of the overall safety program, new kerb blisters, line marking, signage and pavement markers will be installed at the crossing on Piper Street's intersection with Russell Street, near the main entrance to Oxley High School.
Kerb blisters are also coming to a crossing on Jean Street in South Tamworth to improve safety around Tamworth High School.
In addition, new kerb blisters are also being proposed for Cole Road at West Tamworth, Gunnedah Road at Taminda, and Robert Street, South Tamworth to increase visibility of pedestrians heading to Peel High School.
In East Tamworth, the intersection of White and Carthage streets will be getting a pedestrian refuge, kerb blisters and line marking.
White Street near the intersection with Upper Street will also add a new pedestrian refuge, kerb blisters, line marking, signage and pavement markers.
Nearby, a new pram ramp on Upper Street is set to "provide safer pedestrian treatment at popular crossing locations" according to a report by the traffic committee presented to councillors.
And finally, another pedestrian refuge will be installed on Upper Street at the intersection with Fitzroy Street, near Anzac Park.
The work comes at the cost of "a number of car parking spaces" at each location and will be funded by the Australian and State Government.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
