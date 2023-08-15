THE MORNING Alex Jeans was set to grace the stage and belt out a song for a national TV program he couldn't speak.
The 29-year-old from Tamworth woke up with laryngitis just hours before his blind audition for 'The Voice' which aired on Sunday night.
"I didn't have a voice when I woke up, I could barely speak all day," Mr Jeans told the Leader.
"The first note I sang all day is the first note you hear in the audition."
After battling his nerves, and downing a cup of tea, the landscape gardener managed to impress the judges when he performed 'Never Tear Us Apart' by INXS.
The performance wowed both home grown Jessica Mauboy, and American pop sensation Jason Derulo, who both turned their chairs to try and convince Mr Jeans to join their team.
"I really didn't think I was going to spin a chair," Mr Jeans said.
"It was such a rush of adrenaline.
"I was just stoked I get the chance to sing again, and it proves to me that I was where I belong."
It was now or never for Mr Jeans, who decided to take the leap of faith to audition for the show after starting his music career at just three years old.
He told the Leader his love of music was born after his dad would sit him down in front of the record player and play Queen's best hits.
The exposure at such a young age led the Tamworth man to study music at university, and perform with a band.
"It's [music] always been in the background but my profession just kind of took over," he said.
After a really "hard decision", Mr Jeans ended up joining team Jason for the rest of the competition.
He said the singer songwriter's producing career and presence on social media is what got him across the line.
Whether or not Mr Jeans makes it to the end and takes out the crown on 'The Voice', he said his dream for his music career is simple.
"I don't need the worldwide fame," he said.
"I would like to be able to afford to put a roof over mine, and my family's head by playing and delivering music."
To catch an "average bloke", who works an "average job" and also likes to write a few songs here and there, tune into 'The Voice' on the Seven Network.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
