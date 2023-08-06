The Northern Daily Leader
Simon Trappel becomes first player to play 300 games for Pirates

By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 7 2023 - 7:43am, first published 5:00am
When Simon Trappel decided to follow a few school-mates along to Pirates he could never have envisaged how big a part the club would come to play in his life, and vice versa, and that he would rewrite their history books.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

