The Kangaroos are glad Rhett Graham found his way home - and so is he.
Nine years after the Roos were the launch pad for Graham's senior men's debut, he returned to the club this season.
And on a sublime Saturday afternoon at No. 1 Oval, the 27-year-old forward booted four majors - including a boundary-line stunner in the final term - as the Roos beat the Swans by 46 points to win back the Billy Holder Cup.
The Swans, whom Graham played for in 2021 upon returning to Tamworth after living in Sydney, suffered a major psychological blow ahead of their elimination final against the Roos in a week's time. The final score was 14.12 (96) to 7.8 (50).
Certainly, the Rhett Graham who turned on a dime near the boundary and drilled the goal on Saturday was an improved version of the young man who left Tamworth for the bright lights of Sydney.
In the capital, he worked as a greenskeeper, including at Mona Vale Golf Club, and played for the Manly Warringah Wolves AFL club.
His stint at Mona Vale Golf Club was a "dream", he said, adding: "You pinch yourself every morning because of where you're working: right on the beach. It was lovely."
"I learnt a lot and developed a lot as a player and a person," he said of his time away.
"I learnt a lot about myself ... It was a great experience."
Graham went to Sydney with his then partner. He spent some four years there, but always knew he would return home. He now works as a landscaper for Baiada.
"I did love it," he said of his Sydney experience. "But at the same time, I wanted to get back and be around family and have that support.
"I love everyone in Tamworth; like, all my family and friends. So it's good to be back."
After an injury-plagued season, Graham was happy to play a full game against the Swans.
"I thought the whole team played very well, but especially the forwards," he said of Saturday's performance.
"I think as a team we'll be pretty confident against the Swans next week," he also said.
Another Roos forward, Aaron Baker, was also a standout against the Swans.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
