The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

BMX star Jack Davis salutes his parents

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:50am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth Davises, Paul, left, Alyssa, Jack and Katrina enjoy quality time together after Jack returned home in October 2022. Picture supplied
The Tamworth Davises, Paul, left, Alyssa, Jack and Katrina enjoy quality time together after Jack returned home in October 2022. Picture supplied

When Jack Davis bathed in career-defining glory, gratitude may have been among the heightened emotions inhabiting him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.