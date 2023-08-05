The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Central North Rugby: Pirates reclaim top spot with 28-14 win over Gunnedah

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 5 2023 - 10:35pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They haven't had their hands on it for a few years but the minor premiership is Pirates' to lose after they outgunned Gunnedah in Saturday's top of the table clash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.