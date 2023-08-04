He left his hometown of Coonabarabran and moved to Tamworth in search of personal growth ... and found it.
Blooded but unbowed following a heartbreaking loss, Darcy Weatherall was a natural before a journalist's camera - his red hair refulgent beneath a surprisingly intense winter sun.
If all goes according to plan, the 16-year-old - Farrer's No. 9 in a heartbreaking University Shield loss to Hills Sports High at John Simpsonn Oval on Wednesday, August 2 - will become very familiar with the media.
He wants to become an NRL player. And after asking his parents, Karen and Shane, to enrol him in Farrer this year to give him the best chance of realising that gold-plated ambition, he has taken a big step towards making it happen.
Certainly, 2023 has been a seminal year in young Darcy's life.
"I've come over to Farrer, I've played in the Northern Tigers [under-16 side]," he said. "Things are starting to take off, which is good. I'm really loving it."
It was last year when Weatherall proposed to his parents that he board at Farrer. At the time, he was playing under-15s for the Narrabri Blues, having previously played for the Coonabarabran Unicorns. He was the Blues' players' player in 2022.
"A lot more opportunities over here, just with everything: education, sport, everything like that," he said of Tamworth. "Just thought it would be better for me in the long run."
Inflicted by homesickness, Weatherall said he initially "struggled a little bit" at Farrer. "But it's good now. I'm really liking it here."
"There is a good bunch of blokes here that help you through anything," he said, adding: "The teachers help you through anything, which is really good."
Weatherall made his Northern Tigers debut this year, playing hooker, and hopes to graduate to the Tigers' under-18 side next year and impress enough to sign with an NRL club.
In the opening round clash against Hills Sports High, Farrer lost 20-19 when the Sydneysiders landed a penalty goal after the full-time siren had sounded.
"Look, it's disappointing in the end," Weatherall, who also plays for Farrer's under-16 side in the Newcastle Maitland comp, said of the loss. "But those things happen, I guess."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
