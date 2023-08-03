The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby: Tomi Gavin notches 50 games for Pirates

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 3 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomi Gavin says playing her 50th game for Pirates was "very special". Picture by Peter Hardin
Tomi Gavin says playing her 50th game for Pirates was "very special". Picture by Peter Hardin

Behind Tomi Gavin's quietly-spoken nature is a fearless competitor who is as tough as they come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.