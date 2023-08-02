The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

2023 University Shield: Hills Sports High Farrer at death

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 2 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The cruel face of sport twisted its ugly mug at Farrer's First XIII on a day of high achievement, high drama and utter despair at John Simpson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.