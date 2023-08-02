The cruel face of sport twisted its ugly mug at Farrer's First XIII on a day of high achievement, high drama and utter despair at John Simpson Oval.
Moments after Farrer's captain and No. 12 Logan Spinks broke a 18-18 deadlock via a field goal close to full-time in a University Shield opener against Hills Sports High, the visitors replied with a match-winning penalty goal after the siren had sounded.
It was a suitably dramatic conclusion to a high-quality, fast-paced and physical match that ebbed and flowed - the final score 20-19 and the hero Hills Sports High No. 7 Marc Tannous, who booted the winning goal from 35 metres out and directly in front.
As Farrer players dropped to their haunches, the Sydneysiders - a noticeably bigger outfit than their gallant opponents - celebrated wildly.
The beauty of sport smiled on a group of young man who, like their vanquished foes, excelled in both execution and sportsmanship on a temperate August morning, beneath a cloudless sky.
After a winless Peter Mulholland Cup campaign, Farrer No. 13 Jordan Hamlin - who finished off a Spinks break in the 22nd minute of the 60-minute clash, to make it a 10-10 ball game - said the green and gold produced their best performance of the year.
"We really dug in and gave it our best from the start," Hamlin said, adding that giving away the late fateful penalty was "just unfortunate".
Hills Sports High opened the scoring in the 11th minute when winger PJ Sosaiete rose high to pull in a cross-field kick.
I think the next two games are definitely winnable. But today was a tough loss.- Peter Stevens
Four minutes later, they were in again: a roll on meant centre Naioia Tofaeono was unstoppable close to the line.
Farrer replied with back-to-back tries: Hamlin's effort was preceded by as soft try to fullback Leif Dietrich. It was 10-10.
Both sides crossed once more before the break, with both tries coming from grubbers: Tannous for No. 1 Junior Fatui, and Spinks - the new Australian Schoolboy - for No. 6 Charlie Henderson.
It was 14-14 at half-time.
There were two second-half tries. Tannous scurried over in the 53rd minute, before Farrer No. 2 Jai Tanna darted over five minutes later.
Farrer's next match is against Illawarra Sports High at Maitland in two weeks. They conclude their round matches away to Sydney's Matraville Sports High.
"I think the next two games are definitely winnable," Farrer coach Peter Stevens said. "But today [Wednesday] was a tough loss."
