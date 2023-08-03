Unlike many year 11 students, Jordan Hamlin can clearly see his future. It's a future many covet, but few obtain.
And at a sunny John Simpson Oval this week, the 16-year-old gladly accepted a gift from another teen envisioning the same tomorrow: an NRL career.
When Hamlin raced up beside Farrer teammate Logan Spinks, after the latter had penetrated Hills Sports High's right-edge defence, and then Hamlin held on to the pass before racing away to score, he did something that is hardwired into his being.
From age six, when he began playing rugby league, he has dreamed of forging an NRL career. And with every passing year, the playmaker has moved closer to turning that lofty goal into a reality.
Doing so requires a single-mindedness that resulted him replying "not really" when asked if he had any interests outside rugby league.
Growing up, Hamlin did not have to look far for inspiration. His father, Nathan, played Queensland Cup for the Burleigh Bears. He is the person his son most admires.
"He's always been there for me, supporting me through my footy," the teen said.
Hamlin was speaking after a heartbreaking one-point loss to Hills Sports High, when the visitors kicked a penalty goal after the full-time siren had sounded.
After missing a large chunk of the year with a broken ankle, the Tamworthian had just played his fourth game in a week and his second for Farrer.
In between those games, he played for the Northern Bulldogs against the Wests Tigers Cubs in the curtain raiser to the Wests Tigers-South Sydney NRL game at Scully Park, before lining up for Dungowan's under-18 side.
On Saturday, August 5, Dungowan meet Werris Creek in the major semi-final at Moree.
It's a lot of footy, in a season that started out with him playing halfback for a Northern Tigers outfit that made the semi-finals of the Laurie Daley Cup.
"I felt like I grew a lot of confidence playing against those older boys," he said of the Laurie Daley Cup, which he hopes to experience again next year.
Prior to that competition starting in 2023, Hamlin did a week of pre-season training with Canterbury's Harold Mathews Cup squad in Sydney. He's in the second year of a three-year Bulldogs deal.
After completing high school next year, he plans to relocate to Sydney to link with the Bulldogs and up the tempo in his NRL quest.
"Hopefully after the [Northern] Tigers season next year, I can get down and play some SG Ball games [for Canterbury]," he said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
