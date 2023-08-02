The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: Tamworth Thunderbolts look to step up in defence as finals loom

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kane Butler has laid down the gauntlet for his side, and wants to see better defence for the rest of the season. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Kane Butler has laid down the gauntlet for his side, and wants to see better defence for the rest of the season. Picture by Zac Lowe.

By any metric, it cannot be argued that the Tamworth Thunderbolts have performed poorly in the latter half of the 2023 season,.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.