The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Doctor drought in Inverell may be eased with $60,000 enticement

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon says a one-off payment of $60,000 may encourage more doctors to the town.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon says a one-off payment of $60,000 may encourage more doctors to the town.

DOCTORS are being enticed to Inverell with a $60,000, one-off payment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.