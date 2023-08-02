A treasured community asset has received a full makeover complete with new floors, re-upholstered chairs, and a $47,000 brand-new kitchen.
The Australian Red Cross House on Kable Avenue is a function hall that plays host to a wide variety of local groups in need of a regular low-cost venue.
To celebrate its kitchen's refurbishment, the Red Cross House hosted an opening ceremony and morning tea on Wednesday, August 2.
The event drew in a crowd of Red Cross House's most frequent users, including the Smith Family, Tamworth Justice of the Peace Branch and a 'trauma teddy' knitting team from the Oak Tree Retirement Village.
President of the Tamworth Branch of the Red Cross, Helen Lesley, said the opening has "been a long time coming," since the refurbishment was delayed on multiple occasions by the COVID pandemic.
Treasurer of the Tamworth Branch of the Red Cross Ken Hall said the upgrades to the community hall were made possible by grant funding secured from the state government by member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson.
The kitchen's re-opening comes as a huge relief to the Red Cross, and to the hall's numerous users.
"There isn't a day in the week this hall isn't booked out, and that's including Saturday and Sunday," Mr Hall said.
"We really want to acknowledge the support and patience we received during the time it took for us to get the kitchen done. At one stage it felt like it was never going to happen."
The opening was attended by Tamworth councillor Helen Tickle, who cut the official red ribbon to the sound of thunderous applause.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
