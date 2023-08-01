IT'S a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it.
When Harry Peeters left school and was thinking about what he wanted to do with his life, he felt like Tamworth was missing out on an important service.
To help fill what he saw as a gap in the market, the teenager launched his own mobile bin cleaning service dubbed 'WizBin'.
"I thought I'd give it a crack, and learn a few lessons along the way," Mr Peeters told the Leader.
The Tamworth teenager spent a week doing work experience on the Sunshine Coast to learn the tools of the trade before coming home to start up his own business.
He decked out his ute with thousands of dollars worth of specialist cleaning equipment, and took to social media to start building his brand.
Mr Peeters said people might think the service is just for aesthetics, but that's just a load of rubbish.
"Bins are basically the breeding ground for pests, spiders, rodents and cockroaches," he said.
"That's the main advantage of getting your bin cleaned.
"It's removing all the germs, bacteria, and viruses, everything that pests thrive on."
The business uses environmentally friendly chemicals and pressure houses to clean both residential and commercial bins.
Mr Peeters said when he started the cleaning service he was worried about the uptake, but he'd received nothing but "positive" reviews.
"A lot of the feedback I've gotten is that once they [customers] have had it done, they couldn't imagine not having it done," he said.
WizBin offers a variety of commercial and residential packages to suit different bin cleaning needs.
Mr Peeters said the company focus was to provide an environmentally friendly, and recurring service to the people, and bins, of Tamworth.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
