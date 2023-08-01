Amid the drama that unfolded last weekend, as Kootingal-Moonbi, Dungowan, and Werris Creek all vied for finals spots, the fixture between the Boggabri Kangaroos and Gunnedah Bulldogs flew under the radar.
But to both of the clubs involved, it was one of the most important rounds of the year.
And for Boggabri coach Shane Rampling, their 52-12 win ranked as one of his most satisfying of the season, as it secured them the much-valued and highly sentimental Boyde Campbell Cup.
"It was a good result for us," Rampling said.
"It's something that we're very passionate about, and I know Gunnedah is as well. It's always good to get that win, because it's got a lot of meaning behind it."
Campbell was a talent in the halves who grew up playing for the Kangaroos, before making the switch to the Bulldogs in 2017 to take the field alongside his cousins.
Tragically, later that same year, the 24-year-old took his own life.
"It would be a lot better if we didn't have to play for that cup," Rampling said.
"But as long as we can promote mental health and awareness, and let people know you're not alone out there - that's the main thing."
The match was played in front of a "big crowd" at Gunnedah's Kitchener Park, and featured "some good footy", Rampling said.
"Yeah, it was a good day," he said.
It wrapped up a season of mixed fortune for Boggabri, which featured dizzying highs contrasted by frustrating lows that were, by and large, the result of their struggle to field a consistent lineup.
Given the town's population of less than 900 people and abundance of shift workers, that will likely be a perennial issue for the Kangaroos, one which Rampling intends to combat with aggressive recruitment next season.
In all, the Boggabri coach was actually quite happy with their results in 2023, which featured seven wins and losses to finish sixth on the ladder, just three points shy of Werris Creek in fourth.
"It's a progression from last year," he said.
"We won seven games last year, but two of those were against Manilla, who isn't in the comp this year. So you could see that as an improvement on wins.
"We competed against the top teams, especially at home. Our away form was pretty ordinary at times, which is something we need to work on."
