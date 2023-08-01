The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4: Boggabri Kangaroos prevail in Boyde Campbell Cup clash

By Zac Lowe
August 1 2023 - 4:30pm
Boggabri Kangaroos captain, Matt Gillham, picked up a try to help propel his side to victory on Saturday. Picture by Sue Haire.
Amid the drama that unfolded last weekend, as Kootingal-Moonbi, Dungowan, and Werris Creek all vied for finals spots, the fixture between the Boggabri Kangaroos and Gunnedah Bulldogs flew under the radar.

