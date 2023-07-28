A THREE vehicle car collision has closed a major highway near Gunnedah.
The Oxley Highway is closed in both directions, in Carroll, following a three vehicle car crash at about 12pm on Friday.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Redbank Road after the crash was called in.
NSW Ambulance told the Leader a teenager, and a man aged in his 70s are involved in the crash.
The highway is closed in both directions near Carroll, as emergency services remain on the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and allow plenty of extra travel time.
Motorists can use the New England Highway and Kamilaroi Highway via Willow Tree, to travel between Tamworth and Gunnedah.
There is no indication of when the road will reopen.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
More to come.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
