On paper, the Moree Boars' narrow win over the Boggabri Kangaroos on Saturday looked like a continuation of the lapse which saw them fall to their first defeat of 2023 a week prior.
But it was, according to captain-coach Mick Watton, one of the Boars' best wins of the year.
"Last week, I took seven first graders down," Watton said.
"We had eight first graders out that game for lots of different reasons ... I wouldn't say it was our best win, but it was up there as one of our better wins of the season."
Given Boggabri's immense record at home this year, Moree were always in danger with so many players missing, especially after stumbling to a 56-22 loss to Dungowan in round 12.
Prior to last weekend, the Kangaroos had only lost once at Boggabri's Jubilee Oval this season - to Kootingal-Moonbi by four points in round three.
But even having trailed for most of Saturday's game, Watton knew the Boars could always win if they didn't let the hosts blow the score out.
So it was fitting that Moree fullback Adrian Smith, who leads the season point-scoring tally by a massive 117 points, was the one to score and convert the match-winning try in the 79th minute.
Even with one round still to play, Moree now cannot be dislodged from top spot and will become minor premiers - however Watton's focus is firmly on winning the competition.
"We had all these goals in play from the moment we stepped on the training paddock," Watton said.
"For 11 weeks, we were top-notch and doing things pretty well at a high level. We had a small hiccup, which I think isn't a bad thing. It realigned our focus.
"It's pleasing as a coach that we've implemented that stuff from pre-season ... and dropped one game in all that time. But in saying that, they're small goals for us. Our big goal is to make a grand final and win it."
One obstacle that remains for the Boars is a number of players that are currently suspended.
Brenton Cochrane will return from a three-week suspension this weekend against the North Tamworth Bears, while several more will sit out until the first round of finals.
"We haven't dwelled on the fact that we haven't got those guys," Watton said.
"We just try to put together the best possible team on the park to compensate for those losses."
