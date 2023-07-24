It's been a rapid ascension for Mirridhi Knox
In less than 12 months the 10-year-old has gone from relative taekwondo novice to a state champion.
Following up her silver medal in her first-ever competition barely a month before, the Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy student won gold in the 10 years girls yellow belt division at the recent Australian Taekwondo Academy NSW State Championships.
"She's come on in leaps and bounds," Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy instructor David Jackson said.
"I just can't believe some of the things she's doing."
Initially introduced to the sport at the kickstarter classes Jackson runs at Hillvue Public School in Term 3 of 2022, Knox started training with him at the start of November.
By the end of the year she had achieved her yellow belt, which meant she could attend competitions.
The Caboolture Open on June 18 was her first.
Inspired by winning silver in that, Knox returned to training determined to turn that into gold.
Attending classes multiple times a week at both the Northside and Southside branches and working on her kicking combinations and fitness, she did just that, and convincingly.
"It was amazing some of the kicks and points she scored," Jackson said.
She was one of six of the academy's students that competed at the state titles.
All achieved placings.
Harrison Kollias and Sarah Nguyen both won their first-round fights but unfortunately just "ran out of puff" and went down in their second-round fights to pick up a silver trophy.
Trinity Laws, Darcie Butler and Braye Murray also placed second in their divisions.
Jackson was proud of how they all performed, the tournament really more of a learning experience.
It was the biggest team that the academy has taken to a taekwondo competition since it opened five years ago.
"Prior to COVID, we had taken a small team of two students to Sydney to compete in multiple competitions winning two gold, one silver and one bronze medals," Jackson said.
"It's great now that the taekwondo competition scene has opened once again and it's great to see the enthusiasm of the students training hard and wanting to compete."
Next up on the radar is the Brisbane Open on August 12, followed by the Blue Mountains Open on August 27.
Classes run at Oxley Vale Public School (Northside branch) on Monday's and Wednesday's, and the Southside Uniting Church Hall (Southside branch) on Tuesday's and Thursday's.
