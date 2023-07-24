The Northern Daily Leader
Central North Rugby: Pirates upset 43-41 by Inverell

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 25 2023 - 5:00am
Pirates are set to be without Michael Purtle for the remainder of the season after he dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's loss to Inverell.
Ahead of the 2023 season Pirates co-coach Evan Kellow felt they had a real opportunity to challenge for the premiership.

