In advance of his CrossFit Games debut, Jake Douglas has left no stone unturned.
The Tamworth product qualified for the first time in his life earlier this year, and in doing so ticked off a long-held personal goal.
The games will be held from August 1 to 6 in Madison, Wisconsin. But Douglas did not intend to leave anything to chance, and made the journey to the US several weeks ago in order to train in, and acclimate to, the conditions.
"[I'm] just fine tuning it all and making sure when we hit the first day we are in the best place we can be," Douglas told the Leader in an email.
"Obviously working on that engine day in day out. The humidity and the heat has taken a bit to acclimatise to, so really looking forward to the test."
Douglas earned his place by finishing third in the men's rankings during the Oceania semifinals in May.
Though he briefly claimed a world record as a result of his efforts in that competition, Douglas knows exactly what calibre of athlete he is up against in the US, and is simply excited to test himself at this highest level.
"I've never trained so much in all my life. Very humbled to have had the opportunity to do this and train alongside the world's best," he said.
"[My goal is to] work hard within myself and leave nothing out on the floor. Know my limits and hit the home runs when I can."
At the games, Douglas will compete as one of 40 athletes in the men's division, alongside the likes of Justin Medeiros (who has won the last two CrossFit Games).
But he will not do so alone.
Since news of his qualification reached Tamworth, Douglas has been inundated with messages of love and support from his friends and family.
Though he is "nervous", Douglas said "words can't describe" the backing he has received.
"[To have made the final] means everything. It will hit me once I run out on that stage. I'm just very grateful for the support I've had to get me here," Douglas said.
"The messages keep rolling in and I will be forever smiling to know that they can be a part of it in any capacity."
