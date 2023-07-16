The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah council rolls out the red carpet for Tongan delegation

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 16 2023 - 6:30pm
Gunnedah has rolled out the red carpet for a delegation from the Kingdom of Tonga in celebration of the first anniversary of the shire's sister city relationship.

