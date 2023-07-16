A TEENAGE boy has been charged by Oxley police with stabbing a man in Gunnedah.
Just before 1.30am on Sunday, July 16, Oxley police were called to reports a man had been wounded at a house on Stanley Street.
Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
He was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Gunnedah hospital for emergency treatment. He was reportedly in a stable condition, police said.
Police set-up a crime scene and launched an investigation into the stabbing.
Shortly after, officers moved on a 17-year-old boy nearby. He was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station for questioning.
He was later charged with wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.
The teenager was granted conditional bail by police and has been ordered to front a closed sessions hearing in a local children's court later this month.
Police said investigations into the stabbing are continuing.
The stabbing came amidst a huge police operation involving police across the state, including Oxley and New England officers.
Senior police said the operation targeted high-risk and known offenders, domestic violence perpetrators as well as dangerous or wanted suspects.
More than 1100 domestic violence charges were laid during Operation Amarok III against almost 600 people.
NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said "Operation Amarok is a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous offenders".
"While any form of domestic and family violence is unacceptable, those offenders who pose the greatest threat to victims, those who continue to offend, and those who commit serious criminal offences are firmly in our sights," he said.
"This type of offending is violent, confronting, and targeted."
