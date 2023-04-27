Preparations are under way in Gunnedah for a return visit by Her Royal Highness Princess Angelika Ltfuipeka Tukuaho of Tonga.
A royal delegation from Gunnedah Shire's Sister City of Kolomotu'a is planning the trip for July, where the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce's Gala Business House Dinner will be a highlight.
Gunnedah Shire and Kolomotu'a, Tonga, signed a Sister City Agreement when Her Royal Highness, the High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Tonga to the Commonwealth of Australia, visited in June 2022.
Read also:
Gunnedah Shire mayor Jamie Chaffey said he was pleased the Princess would be returning to mark the anniversary of the partnership.
"What we have with Kolomotu'a is more like family than a friendship," Cr Chaffey said.
"We will be delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness and the delegation back to Gunnedah and show them more of our wonderful shire.
"We are also looking forward to the Gala Business House Dinner, which will be a true celebration of our vibrant Business Community.
"It will be a pleasure to welcome the Tongan royal delegation as guests of honour and to raise money for a new library for the Kolomotu'a Middle School which was hit by the tsunami in January 2022."
A delegation from Gunnedah visited the school in October and witnessed the problems the school was having following the tsunami, Cr Chaffey said.
"This is a way we can celebrate our local business and industry and to lend a hand to our friends in Tonga," he said.
Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce president Ben Hennessy said the Gala Business House Dinner will be a fantastic night out for the local business community and a great networking opportunity too.
"It will also be great to showcase the benefits our relationship has already had on the Gunnedah community through employment pathways for our thriving local businesses," Mr Hennessy said.
The delegation is expected to visit between July 7 and 9.
The Gala Dinner will be held in the Town Hall on Saturday, July 8. Gunnedah will send a delegation to Tonga in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.