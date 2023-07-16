Saturday was all about the ladies.
From sports to charity fundraisers, Tamworth came alive over the weekend as several events showcased the hard work and dedication of local women in our region.
One of the weekend's highlights was the Tamworth Magpies' Ladies Day hosted by the Tamworth Rugby Union Sporting Club.
Attendees dressed in their finest black and white outfit enjoyed a memorable day of rugby, food, music, and prizes at Rugby Park.
The event featured all four grades of the Narrabri Blue Boars, ensuring an action-packed day on the field while the Ladies Day raised money for domestic violence relief with Tamworth Family Support Services.
Meanwhile, just down the road, the Swans' Ladies Day kicked off at No 1 Oval, where attendees decked in all white watched the Tamworth Swans take on Gunnedah and District Australian Football Club before wrapping up the evening with music by the Jimmy Craz Band.
Many local businesses including Hello Blossom Bouquets, Beautiful Image Tamworth, and Goonoo Goonoo Station donated huge prizes to be raffled off to lucky attendees, which organisers said played a big role in making the event a success.
Saturday wasn't only a big day for football, it was also a huge day for charity.
The Tamworth Hotel hosted a bottomless brunch organised by Seven News reporter Olivia Babb, one of a dozen local celebrities dusting off their dancing shoes and raising money for Cancer Council's 2023 'Stars of Tamworth' fundraiser in August.
Ms Babb's efforts nabbed more than $2000 for Cancer Council, which the charity's Community Program Coordinator Paul Hobson said will go a long way for providing transport and accommodation for cancer patients in the Tamworth region.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
