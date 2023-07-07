Hundreds of community members raised the Aboriginal flag with pride as they marched down Tamworth's main street to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
The march was held to symbolise the Indigenous community's everlasting presence throughout the region, and Kamilaroi man Len Waters remembers some of the early years of the NAIDOC march.
"There were few numbers in the humble beginnings and it has now grown over the years to swell out to a lot of people becoming part of the march," he said.
"It's everybody coming together being recognised and having the support of the community ... the march brings a lot of pride."
The community turned out in droves with both Indigenous and non-Indigenous taking to the streets arm-in-arm, from Viaduct Park through the heart of Tamworth's CBD, to culminate at the finish line in Bicentennial Park.
READ ALSO:
Kamilaroi and Gomeroi Elders led the march with the younger members of the community, chanting in unity, "Who are we doing this for? Our Elders!"
Gomeroi man Athol Munro said the theme for this year's NAIDOC Week, For Our Elders, made the march more significant
"Everything we do is because of what they've done in the past, and we are just trying to continue the legacy they've left us and keep giving us," he said.
Mr Munro said he could see a large amount of progress for Indigenous rights, but there was still a long way to go.
"We're still behind on a lot of key areas, such as statistics and day in and day out stuff, but other than that we try to do the best we can," he said.
"It's good to see as many people here to march with us, but at the same time it's good to see everyone being accepting and celebrating the cultures we have here in Australia."
Tamworth councillor Marc Sutherland said the march was a statement of pride as many generations prior to him were not able to do so.
"We have an amazing community here and we've been able to support young people for a long time to be proud of who their people are and understand the generation prior never had the opportunity to take pride in their heritage due to past government practices," Mr Sutherland said.
"To be able to walk today with so many young people and community members waving flags, dressing in red, black, and yellow, and singing songs in Gomeori language in unity is a powerful message, saying we are one and we are in support of one another."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.