Photos

Tamworth Indigenous communities marches down Peel Street

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated July 7 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Hundreds of community members raised the Aboriginal flag with pride as they marched down Tamworth's main street to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

