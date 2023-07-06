Gomeroi elder and Werris Creek local Shirley Porter had the time of her life winning armfuls of Bingo prizes at the For Our Elders party in Quirindi as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Ms Porter was among about 30 elders and more than 300 locals from across the Tamworth region who filled up the Nancy Gray OAM Pavillion in Quirindi for the NAIDOC event on July 5.
"It was my lucky day because I won nearly everything," Ms Porter said.
"I just had a hard job trying to get all the stuff on the bus."
"It was really good. Everybody enjoyed themselves," Ms Porter said.
READ ALSO:
Winanga-Li Aboriginal Childcare and Family's outreach worker to Quirindi, Renee Houldsworth, was in the elders' corner helping with the Bingo effort while handing out prizes, such as mugs, photo frames, and throw rugs.
"The elders loved to just sit there and watch all the other kids' activities and what was going on around them," Ms Houldsworth said.
"They kept saying how special and spoiled they felt."
And for everyone else, it was certainly a fun-packed day to remember, with arts, crafts, and children's games and a free sausage sizzle with johnny cakes, baked potatoes and salads on the side.
NAIDOC Week runs until July 9, with this year's theme centred on celebrating the role that elders play in Indigenous communities and families.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.