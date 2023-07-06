The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

About 300 people turn out in Quirindi for NAIDOC event

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders from across the Tamworth region had plenty of fun and laughs in Quirindi as part of NAIDOC week, which celebrates Indigenous history, culture and achievements. Picture by Sally Alden Photography
Elders from across the Tamworth region had plenty of fun and laughs in Quirindi as part of NAIDOC week, which celebrates Indigenous history, culture and achievements. Picture by Sally Alden Photography

Gomeroi elder and Werris Creek local Shirley Porter had the time of her life winning armfuls of Bingo prizes at the For Our Elders party in Quirindi as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.