Country music legends have taken the next generation of stars under their wings to develop their talents at the Country Music Association Australia (CMAA) Academy.
As part of the eight-day intensive course, which concludes on Saturday 8 July, each of the 21 hand-selected young musicians have the chance to co-write a song with one of the academy's mentors.
Three Tamworth talents, Lawson Thompson, Matthew Barratt, and Bella Dior, along with Moree musician Kyla-Belle Roberts, are among the 21 selected for the program.
The academy mentors this year include director Lyn Bowtell, general manager Roger Corbett, group leaders Ashleigh Dallas, David Carter, Aleyce Simmonds and Liam Kennedy-Clark.
"We each get to co-write a song with them, which is an insane opportunity. Personally, I think it's an amazing opportunity," Matthew said.
Lawson said his main goal is to push himself and see how his music progress.
"It's pretty good. Never had the opportunity to do something like this before and have the chance to get mentored." Lawson said.
"Writing songs and seeing how I can improve, and coming out of the program with some good mates, while making connections and getting deeper into the industry."
Kyla-Belle said she is excited by the amount of opportunities available to her through the program.
"Moree is a pretty small town and there isn't a lot of musical opportunities, but it's very different opportunities with the academy and the country music festival," she said.
The young musicians selected have come from far and wide from across NSW, Victoria, and South Australia.
Melbourne-based singer Angus Kitt said the program has been a good place to meet like-minded people.
"It's been really cool and it's definitely different to city life, where is a lot more pop music on the radio, and being in a place where people listen to more country music," he said.
Angus realised his dream was to become a country music singer after watching a Bushwackers concert.
"The moment I realised I wanted to get into country music was when I went to their concert. It's was just so fun to be there and see everyone dancing and having a good time." he said.
Now he has truly come full circle musically, being taught by members of his favourite band.
"Since I was a young kid I've been listening to the Bushwackers and both Dave and Roger are here," he said.
CMAA Group leader Ashlee Dallas said the young musicians have already come so far in a short period of time.
"That first day they come here and get thrown in with a bunch of other young talents," she said.
"To then watch them grow and bring down their walls on who they want to be as artists and build their confidence."
The graduation concert will be held at Moonshine Bar this Saturday July 8, kicking off at 2pm.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
