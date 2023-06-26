The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Krishan Mohamed and his family have found a new home in Tamworth

RC
By Rachel Clark
June 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krishan Mohamed is carving out his own 'Aussie dream' after migrating from Sri Lanka
Krishan Mohamed is carving out his own 'Aussie dream' after migrating from Sri Lanka

When Krishan Mohamed first arrived in Tamworth, he did not expect to stay longer than the two years required for his visa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.