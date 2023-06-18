It's back to the drawing board for a veteran's sports charity after a disappointing turnout at one of their first events in the New England region.
Fewer than 10 people turned up for Invictus Australia's Veteran and Family Bowls Day at the South Tamworth Bowling Club on Sunday morning.
"It wasn't great turnout, I think there was about eight people. We'd hoped for a lot more, but it didn't end up that way," Invictus Australia's Regional Manager Veteran Engagement Jye Martyn said.
The event was the organisation's first in Tamworth and was part of the charity's attempt to use the success of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney to expand into regional NSW.
Mr Martyn said the charity tried its best to get the word out via social media, radio, TV news, and even physical flyers at the local RSL sub-branch, but the end result "just didn't materialise."
The low turnout doesn't bode well for Invictus Australia's push into regional areas, but Mr Martyn said he isn't discouraged.
"We're not too sure why it wasn't more popular, but for the people that turned up they enjoyed the day and if I make the difference in one person's day I'm happy," he said.
The purpose of the day was to create an opportunity for veterans and their families to be introduced to Lawn Bowls, with coaches giving lessons at all skill levels and activities for kids to enjoy.
Despite the poor turnout, Mr Martyn said he's encouraged by the local RSL sub-branch's push to bring social sporting events to veterans.
Tamworth RSL sub-branch president David Howells recently told the Leader the organisation is looking into setting up a sports competition between the 11 RSL sub-branches in New England.
Mr Martyn said supporting the initiative is one way Invictus can achieve its mission of bringing the "healing power of sport" to veterans and their families.
"I'm quite excited that David and the sub-branch are looking to do that and hopefully Invictus can get involved in that movement with them," he said.
He also gave a special thanks to the South Tamworth Bowling Club and its president Phil O'Reilly.
"They were very understanding and great to work with, and we're definitely going to work with them again in the future," Mr Martyn said.
"For any veterans in the local area who want to take up bowling I'd highly recommend that club."
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
