Residents are preparing to take a stand against a newly-proposed hard-rock quarry at Kingswood, on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Queensland-based Oats Block Pty Ltd is proposing the Strathmore Quarry on a hill adjacent to the existing Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) quarry and railway quarry, along Spains Lane.
At the moment no development application [DA] has been submitted to Tamworth council.
If it gets the green light, the site would mine 4.6 million tonnes of mudstone rock over the next 19 years, which translates to roughly 1000 tonnes produced by the site per day, five days-a-week.
Kingswood resident Terrence Cohen told the Leader residents did not ask for this quarry, nor do they want it.
"None of the residents I've spoken to want it there," he said.
"They've come out here [Kingswood] for the lifestyle, fresh air, and want a large block of land."
READ ALSO:
Mr Cohen and his wife relocated to Kingswood more than 20 years ago, wanting a patch of rural paradise on which to build their own home.
After recently returning from an overseas trip Mr Cohen said he found the proposed plan for the Strathmore Quarry in his mail box.
The Leader obtained one of the flyers given to residents that outlines the proposed site of the Strathmore Quarry.
He said he was one of only 10 residents, out of more than 400 within the suburb, to receive notice of the proposed development.
"I looked at the mail and thought what is this? I didn't think much at first before looking it up on Google," Mr Cohen said.
"I asked my neighbours if they had received notice, they said 'yes'. Then I asked them, 'Did you know it's just that hill over there?', They said, 'We didn't look at it that hard.' So, they didn't really know."
Residents argue the purposed project is "highly flawed", with concerns over noise from power tools and machines, as well as the amount of water that would be required for the operation.
There are also fears for the local road infrastructure with increased truck movements, and the environment, which residents say would be permanently scarred.
But Mr Cohen said the biggest factor would be dust produced by the site.
"It doesn't normally rain in Tamworth and there is a lot of dust involved with a quarry," he said.
"To work and get 1000 tonnes-a-week out of a quarry, it's gotta work. There is crushing machines that rumble and turn. Because we get a westerly wind nearly all the time.
"Dust off the road, Spains Lane and the council quarry ... we put up with it because we know it's there. But then you have a place that is three times bigger and working everyday, it's gonna have a big contribution."
Mr Cohen fears the amount of dust and pollution created from the site would negatively impact residents' health.
Kingswood residents notified about the project were provided an opportunity to give feedback to Oats Block Pty Ltd at a meeting.
Residents have also contacted Tamworth councillor Mark Rodda about the proposed project.
"Council has not received any official applications for a proposed quarry on Spains Lane, Kingswood," Cr Rodda posted online.
"Should an application be lodged with council, it will be placed on public exhibition and residents will then be able to formally raise any concerns with council.
"Council understand the proponent may be undertaking early engagement with the local community prior to lodging a development application."
The Leader also contacted Oats Block Pty Ltd for comment on multiple occasions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.