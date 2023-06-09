FOODIES can now have their say about whether or not they want to see a new fast food outlet on the menu in Tamworth.
Plans for a new shopfront on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares have hit the public exhibition period, and are now open for community comment.
The development application was lodged with Tamworth Regional Council last month to build a new fast food restaurant on the corner of Bridge Street and Phillip Street, next to Domino's Pizza.
If approved, a "shell" for a fast food outlet will be built at the proposed location.
The application says the site is an "underutilised" location with potential to "enhance" the busy street.
It states Bridge Street has a reputation as a retail and food "hub".
McDonalds and KFC already operate on the strip, and national Mexican franchise Guzman y Gomez is expected to open this month.
Which fast food outlet the building will house is yet to be decided, and will be subject to a separate development application.
It's anticipated the new store will operate at similar hours to Domino's Pizza.
The plans are open for public comment on the NSW Planning Portal until June 16.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
