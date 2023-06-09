The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Plans on public exhibition for new fast food restaurant in West Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for the new food outlet, on the corner of Bridge and Phillip streets, have been put on public exhibition. Picture from plans
Plans for the new food outlet, on the corner of Bridge and Phillip streets, have been put on public exhibition. Picture from plans

FOODIES can now have their say about whether or not they want to see a new fast food outlet on the menu in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.