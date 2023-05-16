ANOTHER fast food outlet is set to join the takeaway scene on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.
A building to house a new fast food restaurant on Bridge Street could soon be constructed if plans are given the green light.
A development application has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to build a "shell" for a future fast food outlet on the corner of Bridge and Phillip streets, next to Domino's Pizza. The report says the site, which also includes Paradise Farm Markets, is "underutilised", and "presents an opportunity" to "enhance" the busy street.
It says Bridge Street has cemented its reputation as a "hub" for retail and food outlets with McDonalds and KFC already operating on the strip, and Mexican franchise Guzman y Gomez expected to open in June.
It's proposed the new outlet will be designed to create an "open" and "welcoming" environment.
No additional car parks will be added on site, with the store expected to have a "minimal demand" for parking due to customers ordering ahead, picking up, or getting food delivered. But the report does propose painting new lines to mark out 32 car parks and three motorbike spaces.
For this to happen, the Domino's Pizza sign would need to be relocated.
What fast food outlet the building will hold is yet to be decided. The report says the tenant will need to submit a separate application with their "specific business proposal".
It's expected the tenant will attract afternoon and evening traffic, and operate at similar hours to Domino's Pizza.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
