Roosters pass biggest test so far: 'A lot of people had written us off'

As the hype began to build for the 2024 Group 4 season, little of it was directed towards the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
Fans of the local competition had taken note of the club's many player losses over the off-season, and the fact that there had been scarce news regarding new signings.
But coach Mark Sheppard was unfussed by the talk.
He knew his side would be competitive in 2024. Their first two games, however, didn't reveal much as the Roosters defeated Narrabri and Wee Waa - both sides expected to struggle this year.
That all changed on Saturday, when Kootingal-Moonbi not only beat the Werris Creek Magpies, but did so in resounding fashion, 38-24.
"I think a lot of people had written us off," Sheppard said.
"We did lose some top-line players, but we've got some young guys that have stepped up, gotten fit, and bought into what we wanted to do in the preseason."
While the Roosters always believed they would remain finals contenders this year, Saturday's game was a message to the rest of the competition: Take them lightly at your peril.
But that is not to say Werris Creek thought it would be a walkover.
The visitors at Kootingal made it clear they were there to compete from the first moment. Neither team backed down from the challenge, and tempers threatened to fray at times.
However, the Magpies fell victim to a glittering first half of football from the Roosters, who were almost faultless in the first 40 minutes.
"Werris Creek were at the top of the table with us, and they came here to have a crack at us," Kootingal-Moonbi coach Mark Sheppard said.
"We dominated the first half ... I'm pretty proud of the boys right across the park. Logan Howard led up front and did a terrific job up there, and Yum Yum Cochrane just dominated today. He got himself really fit and he's really keen for a big year.
"Off the back of that, everyone took their lead."
Down 28-4 at the break, Werris Creek came out with a renewed fire that resulted in a try minutes later.
But their defence remained inconsistent, and though they scored four times in the second half, the Magpies allowed the Roosters a pair of tries which maintained their lead.
Though Sheppard admitted that "there were some discipline areas that we need to tidy up if we want to compete with the big boys", it was a strong all-round performance in which the backs provided a wide array of scoring options and the forwards were forthright and organised in defence.
On the club's Sponsors Day, Sheppard was thrilled that his side put forth such a good showing.
"It's a big day here today with our sponsors here," he said.
"Our club doesn't survive if we don't have our sponsors, so the boys put on a bit of a show and we want to say thanks very much for what they do for our club."
