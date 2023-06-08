Library shelves are being emptied and more kids have their heads in books, due to the success of the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Since the program started in Tamworth four years ago, librarians have noticed book borrowing rates continue to soar.
"We are seeing every six months the volume of children's books being borrowed increase," speech pathologist Kelly Makepeace said.
"When children are enrolled into the program every single child receives a complimentary library card, and parents are bringing them into the library. We're having far more books being burrowed."
The Imagination Library was started by country music superstar Dolly Parton in 1995, for children of her hometown in Tennessee. Wanting to help develop their love of reading, children in the program receive a book-a-month in the mail for free, until the age of five.
The inspiration behind the Imagination Library was Parton's own father, who was illiterate.
In Tamworth, more than 3000 kids have been signed onto the program, with more than 70,000 books being sent out over the last four years.
By the end of the year organisers hope to see that number increase to 3800 children signed on.
Mrs Makepeace said the long-term benefits are already taking hold.
"The program has been running for four years now, coming into our fifth year. The children we had in our baby book time program have now graduated into toddler time and storytime as four and five year olds," she said.
"They are coming with their parents to borrow books after pre-school and we're beginning to see the effects track through their lives."
National program manager for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Leo Kirkmann said many parents are unaware how early children begin to learn.
"The program is to equip children in the early formative years. Those years are in the 0 to five age range, when brain development occurs, with 90 per cent of brain development happening and almost half of the child's language development starting to take place.
"So if they are not given that start or base to work on, when they reach school it's a tough challenge."
The Tamworth program in particular, Mr Kirkmann said, was a stand out throughout the region.
"Tamworth pioneered in Australia the concept of a whole community approach. Where every child irrespective of their socio-economic circumstances can be in the program," he said.
"We found that no matter where the child lived or the parents education level, children we're still struggling.
"The whole idea was that every child had the chance to get on the program and this approach has now been replicated across the state, with the funding coming from the local community."
