The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Tamworth kids have a love of reading due to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated June 8 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National program manager for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Leo Kirkmann. Picture by Peter Hardin.
National program manager for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Leo Kirkmann. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Library shelves are being emptied and more kids have their heads in books, due to the success of the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.