Scouts from across the region have come together for this year's sixth annual Spirit of the North West Camp.
The event, which ran across the weekend of May 20 and 21, was held at Lynchwood at Upper Moore Creek, near Tamworth.
It brought together more than 150 scouts from right across the north west, including Moree and Quirindi and up to Tenterfield and Inverell.
This year participants were treated to something a bit special when the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) hot air balloon dropped in.
"You can apply for them online and they were available so there they were," Region Commissioner for Youth Programs Tarranne Bryan said.
"On the Sunday we couldn't fly because it was too windy, so they brought the basket and burners down to the camp and all the kids had a go at setting the burners off."
When they weren't flying high the scouts were involved in a variety of other activities.
"So we had them learning how to build and light fires down by the creek and they were cooking popcorn and we had a construction base where they learnt to build things from ropes and wooden sticks," Mrs Bryan said.
"They built a floor, a clothesline and things like that.
"It's always a great fun camp, so we do it every year and the idea of is it's called the Spirit of the North West Camp, and the idea is to just bring everybody together."
The region also supports a number of other events throughout the year.
"We have a region rally, we've got a cub camp, a joey camp, the venturers do things, so it's quite an active region," Mrs Bryan said.
