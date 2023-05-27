The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Construction of cotton gin approved in Liverpool Plains Shire at Colly Blue

RC
By Rachel Clark
May 28 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott and Trudy Davies also own Carroll Cotton Company. Picture supplied.
Scott and Trudy Davies also own Carroll Cotton Company. Picture supplied.

Liverpool Plains will soon become home to a new cotton gin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.