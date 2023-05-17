The 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers open day on Saturday May 13 was an opportunity for curious visitors to get up close and personal with some of the equipment used by our armed forces.
The Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle was on display at the Beersheba Barracks in Tamworth, along with weapons handling demonstrations and an obstacle course.
Major Andrew May from 12/16 HRL said the Open Day also showcased the full range of career options on offer from the Australian Army.
"The Australian Army provides its members with a wide range of skills and experiences that are readily transferrable into the civilian world," Major May said.
"Soldiers and Officers not only gain formal qualifications, such as licences for medium and heavy vehicles, but also more intangible skills that are highly sought after in the non-Defence employment sector."
"Soldiers develop organisational and administrative skills that are essential for their civilian workplaces and our people are paid to attend courses that non-Army Reservists usually pay for in their workplaces."
The Regiment has also supported domestic operations for four years in a row with bushfires, floods and COVID.
