The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is encouraging residents to wear something orange on Wednesday 17 May to show their support and appreciation for their local volunteers.
Held annually during National Volunteer Week, Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day) is a visible way to acknowledge the commitment SES volunteers make to local communities.
"It's a week that the community can say thanks, but it's also a week where I can say thank you as the zone commander. I'm extremely appreciative and grateful for the good work our volunteers do. Without them we couldn't provide our service to the community," NSW SES North Western Zone Commander Tammy Shepley said.
For those wanting to go beyond wearing orange, Ms Shepley said the best way the Tamworth community can support the SES is by coming on board and volunteering, whether on a temporary or permanent basis.
READ ALSO:
One volunteer told the Leader the rescue service has become a second family to him.
"I love it, everyone around me is very supportive and I've learned a lot," NSW SES Tamworth unit's Deputy Commander Campbell Wilkie said.
The "family" has volunteers from many walks of life, from teenagers to retirees, doing anything from admin work to assisting other emergency services, to being on the front lines of floods and storms
"It's excellent because anyone can join. There's something for everyone to do," SES volunteer Jenny Sadlier said.
The volunteers the Leader spoke with joined for a wide variety of reasons, from wanting to share skills after retirement to a dare between friends.
"It was a dare from a fellow friend. He told me to join the SES just for the fun of it and I've been here ever since," Mr Wilkie said.
Mr Wilkie joined while he was still in school and has been with the SES for three years.
Now 20 years old, he says the practical skills and experiences have made an immeasurable impact on his life.
Mr Campbell also said he encourages anyone interested to join the SES by applying on their website.
Ms Shepley said WOW Day is a great opportunity to recognise the work local volunteers put into their community, including the dozens of flood rescues conducted across Tamworth during last year's floods.
"Our SES volunteers have stood up time and time again, supporting our communities after flood and storm events," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.