Harvest Gunnedah is fast approaching and promises a fun, family-friendly day out.
The free community event that urges people to eat good food and discover and celebrate our region, will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 10am to 2pm at the Gunnedah and District Kennel Club grounds on South Street.
Harvest is supported by the NSW Reconnecting Regional Communities Fund and will feature delicious food, handmade and handcrafted wares from around the region, and entertainment from local musicians.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said it was a fantastic way for locals to catch up with friends and family.
"Any opportunity for our community to get together is welcome, so I encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the sunshine and good company," he said.
"Bring along a picnic or visit the food stalls for sweet treats, deluxe burgers, Italian and German street food, and locally sourced steak sandwiches to the sounds of local live music.
"Kids will have plenty to keep them busy with free face painting, jumping castles and pony rides. There are also free shuttle buses for Carroll and Curlewis.
"I look forward to seeing you all at Harvest Gunnedah on Sunday, May 21."
Carroll: departs Carroll Store at 9.45am, departs Harvest at 1.30pm.
Curlewis: departs opposite Curlewis General Store at 10.30am, departs Harvest at 12.45pm.
