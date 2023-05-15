The Northern Daily Leader
Harvest Gunnedah on Sunday May 21, promises fun for all the family

By Newsroom
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Harvest Gunnedah is an ideal event for families who want to enjoy a day out in. Pictured are Emily Surman and her son Tommy at the debut event in 2021. Picture supplied
Harvest Gunnedah is fast approaching and promises a fun, family-friendly day out.

Local News

