For Ellie Hannaford being asked to captain the Tamworth women's side this season was both a surprise and a huge honour.
"It means a lot to me. I was very honoured when [coach] Robert Mills said to me that I'd be taking on the role this year," she said.
Being only new to the club last season, it was, at the same time, "quite a surprise".
"There's a lot of girls that have been there a lot longer than me," she said.
"I just hope that I do them proud and lead them well."
It's easy to see why Mills chose her.
Even without the 'c' next to her name last season the 19-year-old was a real leader for them, culminating in her receiving the Bill Mullens Memorial Award for the women's player who best supports their team on and off the field.
She also won the prestigious Magpie Medal, which is awarded to the player that across the club polls the most best and fairest points for the season.
As a half-back, she is also a strong voice on the field.
Last year reaching the semi-finals for the first time, the Magpies will on Saturday face the side that knocked them out - Glen Innes.
The first time they have met them since, Hannaford said there is a bit of extra fire in the belly.
"We're definitely hungry for it," she said.
"It will be nice to get the win and sort of show what we should have done last year."
But it will be a tough trip. They have to go all the way to Tenterfield and as of Friday only had the one sub.
"It'll be a pretty big game but we've been doing lots of fitness thanks to Kimmy McLean and Tim McLean so hopefully that will help us out," Hannaford said.
They go into the game bouyed by a strong last round performance against Barbarians.
While they didn't get the win, the 24-20 result was the closest Hannaford can recall coming to the perennial heavyweights.
And it was really only conversions that was the difference. They scored the same number of tries.
"There was no disappointment with the game.. we were actually over the moon about it," she said.
"It was good because what we've practised at training we put it on the field."
Following on from a good win over Armidale the previous round, which Hannaford said was a good confidence boost especially for the new players, there is a good feeling among the group.
"We are still building. But each week we're getting better and better and it's showing on the scoreboard at the end of the game," she said.
First grade have a bye with Glen Innes not having a first grade side.
