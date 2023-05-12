The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

New England Rugby: Ellie Hannaford 'honoured' to lead Tamworth women's side for 2023 campaign

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
She was one of the Magpies' best last season and Ellie Hannaford has continued that this season.
She was one of the Magpies' best last season and Ellie Hannaford has continued that this season.

For Ellie Hannaford being asked to captain the Tamworth women's side this season was both a surprise and a huge honour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.