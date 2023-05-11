For Jayden Kitchener-Waters, Saturday's Central North clash with Inverell promises to be as special as any he has played in a Pirates jersey.
Two of the pillars of the 22-year-old's life will come together in celebration, with the club holding their first-ever Indigenous round.
The five-eighth has been one of the driving forces behind what will be a watershed occasion for the club, and the competition, and as a proud Gomeroi and Ngiyampaa man a special moment personally.
"Rugby and culture are the two biggest things in my life, as well as family, and to be able to see them come together in the one day means a lot to me, and I'm just really keen to have the community down there and get that community support as well for the round," he said.
Pirates president Mark Gallienne was the one that initially got the ball rolling, approaching Kitchener-Waters early in the pre-season about doing an Indigenous round this year.
Passionate about honouring his Indigenous heritage, he was only too happy to be involved.
And it was something he had done before.
When he was at school at Barker he initiated an Indigenous round for the school 1st XV, which has since grown to include all of the schools teams.
"To have a round that is dedicated to celebrating the history and culture of Aboriginal people is a really important thing," Kitchener-Waters said.
The start of, he believes "something massive", the long-term vision is to turn it into an annual and competition-wide fixture.
The first grade side will play in special jerseys designed by prop Tyson Waters' father Bernard 'Kojack' Waters, and which will be auctioned off after the game.
As the players run out onto the field, there will be a smoking ceremony, following which Tamworth's first Gomeroi councillor, Marc Sutherland, will deliver a welcome to country.
Then following the game, the player of the match, as adjudged by the all-Indigenous panel, will be presented with a special boomerang created by local artefact maker Athol Munro.
The first time many of the players will have experienced anything like what Saturday will be, Kitchener-Waters said they are all "super keen".
And too a bit "curious" to "see what it's all about".
As for the game itself, he is expecting a tough contest.
"The boys have had a week off and are feeling refreshed so I think it's going to be a massive game," Kitchener-Waters said.
And no doubt an emotional one, the No.10 admitting that he has been getting "a bit more nervous" over the past few days.
"But I'm super excited and just keen to see what it comes to be," he said.
The first grade clash is scheduled to kick off at 3.15pm.
