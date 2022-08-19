The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NERU: Ellie and Jack Hannaford ready to fly with Magpies for final time at home

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Before linking up at the Swampdogs in Darwin last year Ellie and Jack Hannaford had never really played any sport together. This season has seen the siblings unite for a cause closer to home with both playing for Tamworth.

Ellie Hannaford's gap year adventure to Darwin was a transformative experience on a few fronts for the Tamworth teenager.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.