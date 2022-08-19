Ellie Hannaford's gap year adventure to Darwin was a transformative experience on a few fronts for the Tamworth teenager.
Not only did she develop a love for rugby, but she came back "a different person".
Advertisement
It made her more independent and confident, and gave her a "new lease of life."
But, perhaps best of all, it deepened her relationship with older brother Jack, who was up there training as a combat engineer with the army.
Living with him and a mate, Ellie said it has brought them a lot closer.
"We're each other's best mates," she said.
Three years younger, before she was more just his younger sister.
Utilising her gymnastics background - she was a representative level gymnast - she did a bit of coaching and also worked at a restaurant.
"It was so good, such an experience," the 19-year old reflected.
"I absolutely loved it."
So much so that she contemplated staying longer.
"But NSW is where my family and friends are so I thought I'd move home because I did miss them," she said. "And I thought Darwin's always there to go back and holiday at."
One of the lasting legacies of the trip is discovering the joys of rugby.
She knew "a lot about it" having grown up watching Jack and games on television, but had never played herself with gymnastics her main focus from the time she was nine or 10.
But then he suggested she go along to training with the club he was playing for - the Swampdogs (aptly-named according to Jack with some of the conditions they played in, with the competition running during the wet season).
She was just going to do it as fitness and a way to meet some people, she never intended on playing.
Advertisement
But she ended up being convinced to lace up the boots, and loved it.
"I wish I'd started earlier," Ellie admitted.
It was the first time the two had the ever really played anything together.
While both avid sportsmen, their interests had never really crossed paths.
The two have continued that this season, and on Saturday will run out for the final time at Tamworth Rugby Park when the Magpies host Robb.
Advertisement
"It's good playing in the same club with her in Darwin and it's good to play in the same club with her down south now, and good to see her team doing so well," Jack said.
Unlike for him, Saturday won't be the final time Ellie pulls on the black and white this year with the women finals bound.
"It's so exciting.
"All the girls are so keen to actually have this opportunity," she said.
Jack equally enjoyed his time up north. He was there for about two-and-a-half years and said it was a "great experience".
Advertisement
But he was ready to come home and move onto other things.
"I wanted to finish off my uni degree (he had started it before he headed north) so I thought I'd come back to Tamworth and spend a bit of time with family this year before heading to Wollongong next year to finish off my degree," he said.
A Magpies junior, he said it has been nice to be back at 'the nest'.
"Country rugby's completely different to everywhere else I've played rugby," he said.
"Just the crowd gets around it and everyone dresses up and makes a day of it. That's probably what I missed most when I was living in Darwin."
Advertisement
"And it's good to play with my mates like Connor (Robinson) and Adam (Wallace) again."
The three went through school and juniors together.
It has been a tough season for the Magpies but they are keen to finish on a positive note.
"Everyone's gonna put in 100 per cent because it's our last home game, we've got nothing else to lose," Jack said.
"Hopefully we can put on a show for the crowd."
Advertisement
Sponsors and Family Day, the rugby action kicks off at 11.40am with the third grade clash between the St Albert's 4ths and Robb 3rds.
That will be followed by second grade (12.50pm), the women (2.15pm) and then first grade (3.15pm).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.