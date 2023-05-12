The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Dungowan Cowboys to take on Moree Boars in definitive game

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dungowan vice captain Cody Byrne, pictured in round two against Gunnedah, will lead the Cowboys on Sunday in Brett Jarrett's absence. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Dungowan vice captain Cody Byrne, pictured in round two against Gunnedah, will lead the Cowboys on Sunday in Brett Jarrett's absence. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When the Dungowan Cowboys arrive at the Dungowan Showground this weekend, they know they will be in for what could be one of the toughest matches of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.