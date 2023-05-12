When the Dungowan Cowboys arrive at the Dungowan Showground this weekend, they know they will be in for what could be one of the toughest matches of the season.
The second-ranked side will host the only team above them, the Moree Boars, in a top-of-the-table clash which Cowboys vice captain, Cody Byrne, believes could have a huge impact going forward in 2023.
"It'll be a big statement to everyone else in the competition," Byrne said.
"If we can get a win over them, that'll build our confidence a lot as well. We know what we can do, we're just trying to find it at the moment."
The Boars remain the only side undefeated in this year's Group 4 first grade competition after a decisive win over Werris Creek last weekend, and with a for-and-against of 232-62, have scored 84 more points than Dungowan in four rounds.
Moree has, Byrne agreed, one of the most potent attacks in this year's competition, and in an effort to safeguard against it, the Cowboys have worked extensively on their defence this week.
Also read:
"We need to be a bit better in the middle, and I think that's the biggest thing we've focused on this week," he said.
"They've put on nearly 100 points more than us this year, so they can obviously score. We just need to shut it down as much as we can."
But Dungowan will have to do so without the likes of captain-coach Brett Jarrett, Matt Wilson, and possibly Brandon Parry, who are suffering from health complaints (although Parry is "50-50 to play", Byrne said).
Coming off last weekend's 48-12 victory over the Boggabri Kangaroos (which included a 38-point first half), Byrne is confident the Cowboys are approaching their best football.
"In the first half, we were probably the best we've been all year," he said.
"In the second half we slipped a little bit, but if we can play like we did in the first half, I think we'll be alright."
And Dungowan will also benefit from the home ground advantage, particularly against a team like Moree which has to travel roughly three hours.
"Being at home will help us a lot," Byrne said.
"I think it'd be good for us ... especially on a Sunday as well. That makes a bit of a difference."
