At the end of 2022, Steph Halpin was not sure she'd ever had a better year.
It was her first full year of motherhood, she was a part of the North Tamworth Bears league tag side which played in the Group 4 grand final, and she won a third-straight club Best and Fairest award.
Little did she know, 2023 had the potential to be even better.
Just last weekend, Halpin placed sixth in the 2023 Ironman Australia women's 30-34 years of age category, which qualified her for a place at the World Championships in Hawaii.
"Achieving that goal is a sense of accomplishment, in that there's a lot of sacrifices you make in the sport of triathlon, especially long-distance triathlon," Halpin said.
"You make sacrifices with your friends and your family, and it becomes worth it. It becomes worth sacrificing when you achieve a goal like that."
But before her 12-and-a-half hour effort began last Sunday, Halpin already knew that she would not be able to attend the World Championships as she is expecting her second child with her partner, Yedda, in July.
"It was a high likelihood that I was not going to be able to make it across there," she said.
"But I just wanted to say that I had the opportunity, that I was good enough to be asked."
Given that she works full time at Tamworth High, and is a coach and veteran player for the Bears, Halpin was most proud of the fact that she had prepared for one of the most arduous athletic ventures in the world on a part-time training schedule.
Now, she intends to turn her focus fully on North Tamworth for the remainder of the season, and will run out for the side in their scheduled game against Werris Creek this weekend.
"I'll be back in action," Halpin said.
"I don't know how good I'll be. There's obviously completely different demands in terms of the sporting context, so I'll get back on the park this weekend and hopefully do my bit."
As her Ironman training took up the majority of her spare time, Halpin was unable to attend most of the Bears' first four matches of the year.
In her stead, Kim Resch stepped up to coach the side on game days.
"Kim has been fantastic," Halpin said.
"She's been a really good help when I've been unavailable for games. She's got a plethora of knowledge and is a very accomplished athlete herself, so between the two of us, now that we're both back on deck, we make a very good combo."
So having earned a spot at the Ironman World Championships, and expecting a second child, what else could make the year truly perfect for Halpin?
"I thought last year was a big year for me," she said.
"Maybe this year we can go one better and win the grand final. It would be a stellar way to end the year."
