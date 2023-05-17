A group representing ratepayers is outraged by proposed increases to water and waste charges put forward by Tamworth Regional Council.
Council's draft Annual Plan and Budget for the upcoming financial year proposes a six per cent overall increase to waste charges and an eight per cent increase for water connection and usage.
"The ratepayers are horrified at the amount of increase without council participating in more stringent savings. There is nothing in the budget that shows them attempting to reduce any of their costs and charges," Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRRA) vice president David McKinnon said.
In response, Tamworth Regional Council's Director of Water and Waste Bruce Logan said the proposed increases to waste and water charges was a move ''not taken lightly".
"The high inflation we are experiencing in the Australian economy unfortunately means costs are increasing for all households and businesses - and council is no different," he said.
Current ABS statistics put nationwide inflation at seven per cent, which has been felt by residents across the region.
But the ratepayers association says council should be making decisions based on residents' wages, not inflation.
"What angers us mostly is that wages and salaries haven't gone up seven per cent, but everything else seems to happily go up seven per cent," Mr McKinnon said.
"We have to trim and make great allowances for the massive increase. Council does not in any way show the same kind of care and consideration. Why aren't they taking steps to be more careful with ratepayer money?" he said.
The latest wages data shows an average annual gain of 3.7 per cent across Australia, which is beating economists' predictions, but still trailing inflation.
Ratepayers are also concerned with specific line-item fees and charges, which Mr McKinnon says have become "a great milking cow" for council.
In particular, the cost for residents to take their rubbish to landfill is set to double or even triple depending on its content, with mattresses and tyres getting the biggest cost bumps.
The cost of dropping off mixed waste is proposed to increase from $65 to $155 per tonne, recovered materials (soil, wood, plastics, etc) from $40 to $80 per tonne, and construction materials (brick, tile and concrete) from $12 to $36 per tonne.
Two years ago, residents could dispose of these categories of waste at the Forrest Road Landfill for free.
Mr Logan said the landfill's gate fees and charges are rising in order to bring costs for residential customers closer in line with that of businesses.
"Council is looking to remove the inequity which has resulted in commercial customers paying more to dispose of waste than residential customers. It costs the same to dispose of waste whether commercial or residential," he said.
He also said only customers who take their waste to a waste facility pay gate fees, while residents who receive a waste collection service contribute to the cost of disposal through the annual charge.
If there's one thing the council and the ratepayers' association agree on, it's that the people should have the final say on the proposed increases.
Both groups are advising residents to submit their input on council's draft Annual Plan and Budget as council prepares to face a grim financial future.
"The sad part is that Tamworth is asleep until they have to pay. By the time they know what's going on it's too late. It has to be brought out before it's cemented in," Mr McKinnon said.
The organisation's draft Annual Plan and Budget, Statement of Revenue Policy, and Fees and Charges for the next financial year have been placed on public exhibition for community feedback until June 7.
Residents can have their say on the drafts via online submission, mailing Tamworth Regional Council's General Manager, or emailing trc@tamworth.nsw.gov.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
