The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth Regional Council wants to offset inflation costs with higher fees and charges for water and waste

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Vice President David McKinnon "doesn't see how council can justify" the proposed increases in waste and water charges. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Vice President David McKinnon "doesn't see how council can justify" the proposed increases in waste and water charges. Picture by Peter Hardin

A group representing ratepayers is outraged by proposed increases to water and waste charges put forward by Tamworth Regional Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.