Hearth Theatre presents an intimate production of Arthur Miller's masterpiece 'Death of a Salesman'

By Theatre Talk
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Death of a Salesman at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 23 May and Wednesday 24 May.
Death of a Salesman

Rediscover one of the greatest plays of the 20th Century as Hearth Theatre presents an intimate production of Arthur Miller's heartbreaking masterpiece Death of a Salesman - a compassionate insight into the life of a family fracturing on the face of broken dreams and a stirring call to live for now.

