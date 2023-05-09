Rediscover one of the greatest plays of the 20th Century as Hearth Theatre presents an intimate production of Arthur Miller's heartbreaking masterpiece Death of a Salesman - a compassionate insight into the life of a family fracturing on the face of broken dreams and a stirring call to live for now.
Willy Loman is lost in the wilderness of modern life. Clicking endless miles on the road in his career as a travelling salesman, he's searching for a sense of meaning. Meanwhile his wife Linda is trying desperately to keep the faith and his sons are, in their own ways, rebelling against repeating his mistakes.
Featuring an extraordinary ensemble of Melbourne actors and directed by Christopher Tomkinson, renowned actor Paul English takes on the iconic and monumental role of Willy Loman, 'a salesman with his feet on the subway stairs, and his head in the stars.'
Read also:
In some of the best writing ever composed for the stage, Willy and his family must tear through the illusions they've been fed by modern America and work out the things that really matter. This remarkable production is a showcase of the revelatory power of theatre.
This masterpiece can be seen at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 23 May and Wednesday 24 May.
The Armidale Symphony Orchestra is coming to Tamworth! The concert features an uplifting program of works that will both delight and inspire.
This much-loved classic has captured the imaginations of children and young people all over the world through the wonderful integration of storytelling and music. As narrated by actor Gareth Richards- this work tells the story of the young hero Peter who, along with his animal friends, spends a lovely afternoon at a meadow, a wolf however, is lurking in the shadows of the woods.... The characters in the story are represented by a different instrument of the orchestra, this work is the perfect introduction to classical music.
The other major work is the World Premier of the Piccolo Concerto The Wanderer by Armidale composer Matthew Minter performed by soloist, eminent flautist and piccolo player Lamorna Nightingale. The dazzling and beautiful concerto, inspired by the beauty of New England will be a highlight of the program.
At the Town Hall for one performance only - 5pm Saturday, 13 May.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.