This much-loved classic has captured the imaginations of children and young people all over the world through the wonderful integration of storytelling and music. As narrated by actor Gareth Richards- this work tells the story of the young hero Peter who, along with his animal friends, spends a lovely afternoon at a meadow, a wolf however, is lurking in the shadows of the woods.... The characters in the story are represented by a different instrument of the orchestra, this work is the perfect introduction to classical music.