Wirringaa-baa receives $146,961 to study ways to stop family violence

By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:15pm
UNSW's Dr Aryati Yashadhana with Wirringaa-baa's Karen Fuller, Ted Fields, Brenda Londsdale Johnson and Michelle O'Leary. Picture supplied by the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation
A university-backed community initiative to protect indigenous women from domestic violence has been given a boost in the form of a grant worth $146,961.

