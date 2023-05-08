A 70-YEAR-OLD pipeline, prone to leaks and failures, will still play a role in the city's water security despite a shiny new pipeline nearing completion.
A 21-kilometre stretch of pipe connecting the Calala Water Treatment Plant to the Dungowan Showgrounds has been dubbed a critical replacement to help save ratepayers' money.
But a report has revealed the new pipeline won't be able to carry out it's full requirements.
The document, which will go before Tamworth Regional Council on Tuesday, reveals the new pipeline is not able to "service all existing water connections" and work will have done to upgrade the old infrastructure.
READ ALSO:
To provide water to the properties that have missed out, a smaller pipeline will need to be installed inside the existing pipeline.
"The smaller diameter pipeline will also ensure water is not stagnant when supplied to customers," the report says.
Initial designs for the pipeline project estimated the smaller pipe would need to stretch 15.2 kilometres inside the old pipeline.
But the report says the length has been "substantially reduced" to 2.1 kilometres to save on initial costs and "ongoing operation and maintenance costs" for council.
The remaining sections of the old pipeline will be decommissioned.
Councillors will vote on Tuesday to allow Water Infrastructure NSW and subcontractors to access the land needed to build the smaller pipeline.
The report says the state water authority has engaged in "extensive community consultation" and has carried out individual correspondence with "affected property owners".
Subject to planning approval, construction of the new dam and the second stage of the pipeline is expected to start in 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.