The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Department of Planning and Environment given till end of 2023 to lodge 'Response to Submissions' for Dungowan Dam

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 4 2023 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Department of Planning and Environment has until the end of the year to respond to submissions about Dungowan Dam. Picture file
The Department of Planning and Environment has until the end of the year to respond to submissions about Dungowan Dam. Picture file

MORE time has been given to the state's planning authority to respond to an "extensive" amount of feedback on a new billion dollar dam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.