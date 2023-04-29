The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby: Pirates' scrum powers them to 40-31 win over Quirindi

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:36pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you were to ask anyone who was at Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday what they thought the difference in the game was, the answer would be pretty unequivocal: Pirates' scrum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.